The Fence Post obituary: Mary Louise Evans

Mary Louise Evans, 88

Jan. 6, 1931 – Aug. 3, 2019

Haxtun, Colo.

Mary Louise Evans, 88 of rural Haxtun, Colo., died peacefully Aug. 3, 2019, at Sterling Living Center. She had been in failing health for several years following a productive life of service to her family and Phillips County. A Funeral service was held on Aug. 13, 2019, at Haxtun United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeri Soens and Pastor Kristie Firme officiating. Burial followed at Haxtun Cemetery.

Mary was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Haxtun to John David and Helen (Nauman) Evans and was the middle child of their seven children. She experienced growing up during the depression years, walking over a mile with her siblings to Plainview and Philorado county schools east of Haxtun and doing her part on the family farm. She graduated from Haxtun High School in 1949 and enjoyed playing percussion in the school band. The HHS Bulldog mascot was her creation and probably unknown to the local school community. The original stencil was recently discovered with her cherished items.

As a young adult, Mary was employed at Critchlow’s Southside Grocery in Haxtun until she was hired by Phillips County as deputy clerk and recorder. That was the beginning of over 40 years of service to the county residents. Upon retirement of county clerk Margurite Brown, Mary Louise was elected and held the position of Phillips County clerk and recorder from 1963–2003, which included 10 unopposed elections. Her career earned her many awards and honors from the state of Colorado, along with respect from her fellow citizens. She was a trustee for the Heginbotham Trust for seven years and very proud of the philanthropy the trust provides for Phillips County.

Mary lived on the family farm east of Haxtun her entire life until her health failed. She had many hobbies with leather tooling being the highlight. As a single woman she leaves a legacy of strength, wisdom, honesty and integrity for those who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Etta Marie Evans Dix, Harold Evans, Robert Evans, Marjorie Evans Brewer; niece Martha Evans and sisters-in-law Edythe Evans, Betty Evans and Teresa Evans.

Mary is survived by her loving sister and lifelong companion Lorraine Evans; youngest brother Darrell Evans; brother-in-law Gerald “Bud” Brewer; nieces and nephews Dorothy Dix Schild, Richard Dix, Marilyn Dix Pullin, Margaret Evans, Barbara Evans Rutledge, DeeAnn Brewer Peist, Sherri Brewer Blomme, LuAnn Evans Rector, Kiley Evans and Scott Evans; 14 great nieces and nephews and three great-great nephews and 1 great-great niece.

Contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Hospice of the Plains, Haxtun United Methodist Church or the Heginbotham Trust in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.