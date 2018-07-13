The Fence Post obituary: Mary Rose Skiver

Mary Rose Skiver, 83

Oct. 15, 1934 – June 9, 2018

Hudson, Colo.

Mary Rose Skiver was called home to her Lord on June 9, 2018, after a long battle with dementia. She and her daughter Ramona are finally reunited in heaven. The loss of her love in the world will be dearly missed.

Mary Rose Sepesi was born on Oct. 15, 1934, to Andrew and Mary Sepesi in Detroit, Mich. Mary Rose grew up on Avis Street just outside of the large Hungarian community of Del Rey. She attended and graduated from Commerce High School in 1951. Throughout her youth, Mary Rose exhibited a loving and caretaking aptitude with her younger siblings Andy and Kathleen. This love and care for others became the staple trait for the relationships Mary Rose engaged in with family, friends, and the community around her.

Mary Rose married her Wyoming cowboy, James R. Skiver, on July 4, 1953. James and Mary met at a YWCA dance while James was stationed at Fort Custer after being wounded in Korea. Mary Rose loved to joke that "Every July 4th we celebrate the country's independence and the loss of mine!" Mary Rose spent the first few years of marriage between Wyoming, Michigan, Colorado and Arizona. The once city girl found herself immersed in a world of cattle and horses on outfits around Daniel, Pinedale and Big Piney. Living this life suited her based on the smile on her face while riding her horse Twinkle or helping pull a calf.

James and Mary Rose finally settled outside of Hudson, Colo., on a small diversified operation of cattle and horses in October 1962, the same year their daughter Ramona Jean was born. Mary Rose worked for Conner Construction for many years as a bookkeeper, also doing the bookkeeping for the family, feeding cattle, attending 4-H meetings, housework and hundreds of other tasks asked of women in agriculture. When asked about marriage advice Mary Rose once said, "Being married to a Skiver man is tough, but you get used to it I suppose!" Mary Rose and James would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this July 4, 2018.

Always loving and kind, Mary Rose sought peace amongst her family, friends, and community. Raising her daughter and subsequently helping raise her grandson were some of the best and most challenging parts of life that Mary Rose took on graciously and generously. For those who knew Mary Rose Skiver and her selflessness and dedication to those she loved, the world seems a little better for her life. We thank you and miss you. Until we meet on the other side Grammy, keep praying for us down here. We need it.

Mary Rose is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary; sister, Kathleen Sepesi; and beloved daughter, Ramona Jean Skiver. Mary is survived by her husband, James R. Skiver; brother, Andrew Sepesi; grandson, Scott (Kristen) Martell; and great-granddaughter, Ramona Anne Martell.

A funeral mass was held July 2, 2018, at the St. Augustine Catholic Church.