The Fence Post obituary: Mary Stewart

Mary Stewart, 88

Jan. 10, 1930 – July 4, 2018

Golden, Colo.

Mary Suzanne Webster Stewart, 88, passed away in Longmont, Colo., of natural causes on July 4, 2018. She was born in Golden on Jan. 10, 1930, to William and Lily Spieles Webster. She lived her entire life in Golden being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister.

Mary worked for many years at the Jefferson County Building Department. She retired to spend more time with her grandchildren. Mary had a true love for children, they were drawn to her. She was everyone's grandma. More recently, she enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren and looked forward to meeting her third great-granddaughter due later this month. She brightened the lives of many.

She is reunited in heaven with her husband of 62 years, Don E. Stewart (a local Golden resident and rancher); parents, William and Lily Webster; and sisters, Dorothy Anderson and Rosella Stewart.

She is survived by her son, Donald "Donnie" (Tamara Jewsbury) Stewart; granddaughter, Lacey Stewart (Sean) Sanchez, grandson Austin (Jamie) Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Rylee Sanchez, and her sister Betty White.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that a donation be made in Mary's name to St. Jude's Children's Research.