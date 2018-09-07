The Fence Post obituary: Matthew Albert Buhr

Matthew Albert Buhr, 44

June 12, 1974 – Aug. 15, 2018

Ordway, Colo.

Matthew Albert Buhr, 44, of Ordway, passed away Aug. 15, 2018, at his family ranch north of Ordway. Matt was born June 12, 1974, in Raton, N.M., to Bert and Vickie Buhr.

Matt was a lifelong rancher. He was born into a ranching family and carried on this long family profession. He also served for six years as a Colorado Brand Inspector at the La Junta district. He loved the ranching way of life and the values it stood for, but his true love was sharing it with the love of his life, Melissa.

Matt graduated from Crowley County High School in 1992. His fondest school memory was winning the 2A state baseball title his senior year. He attended Northeastern Junior College for a short time, but knew that ranching was what he wanted to do. Matt loved his community where he volunteered several years to coach youth baseball and basketball, served on the Crowley County Recreational board, served two years on the Crowley County School Board and was serving on the FFA Advisory Board.

On Nov. 27, 1993, he married Melissa, childhood sweethearts that truly were each other's best friends. They were blessed with two children, Dally and Bryce.

Nothing made Matt happier than sharing a joke and a laugh with family and friends. He lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was very proud of his kids and their accomplishments and boasted about his grandkids any chance that he got, they were the apple of his eye.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa; son, Bryce (Corley) Buhr of the family home; daughter, Dally (Kyle) Maier of Cheraw, Colo., and their two kids, Kayson and Josie; father and mother, Bert and Vickie Buhr of Sugar City, Colo.; father and mother-in-law, Marlin and Cheryl Mason of Ordway; brother, Dan (Kellie) Buhr of La Junta and their children, Sidney, Wyatt, Weston, Sadie and Sidney's son Waylon; brother, Shawn (Desta) Buhr of Sugar City and their children, Tritt, Duke and Joni; brother-in-law, Shane (Kaci) Mason of Sugar City and their children, Loganne, Laynee and Landree; and his grandmother-in-law, Shirley Ringle of Ordway.

Proceeding Matt in death were his grandparents, Bob and Marianna Buhr, Frank and Phylis Adams and his grandparents-in-law, Ernest and Betty Mason and Bill Ringle.

Matt leaves behind many friends and family and more than anything else, would want you to celebrate his life with joy and live out your life in this same way.

Funeral services were held Aug. 20 at the River of Life Fellowship in Ordway with Pastor Jeb Brown officiating. Graveside service was Aug. 20 at the Little Patch of Heaven Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.