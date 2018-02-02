The Fence Post obituary: Matthew Lloyd Smith

Matthew Lloyd Smith, 36

June 6, 1981 – Dec. 28, 2017

Rifle, Colo.

Matthew Lloyd Smith, born June 6, 1981 in Aspen, Colo., passed due to an auto accident, Dec. 28, 2017. He grew up on McCabe Ranch in Snowmass, Colo., where he learned about ranching and polo. Matt was a dedicated rancher throughout his life.

Matthew graduated from Basalt High School in 1999, then attended Northeastern Junior College, and earned an associate degree in production agriculture, 2001. He was also a welder, certified in structural steel. Very proud of the work he did in Alaska in 2003 and 2005 as an AT&T Alascom installer and tower climber, he completed the work enjoying the challenges.

In 2004, Matt attended the Colorado State University Farrier School, where he met his beloved wife, Lyndsay Jo. They married on Sept. 2, 2006, and they continued ranching as a couple. He also enjoyed his leather work, rawhide braiding, ranch ropings and was very proud of his bridle horses.

He is survived by his wife, Lyndsay Jo (Hackman); his parents, Donald and Lynette Smith; grandmother, Carolyn Foley; brother, Andrew (Katie); a niece and two nephews.

A memorial service was held at the Garfield County Fairgrounds Jan. 5. The family is requesting donations be mailed to the Matt Smith Donation Account at the First Bank of Avon: P.O. Box 5270, Avon, CO 81620, in lieu of food and/or flowers.