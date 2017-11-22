The Fence Post obituary: Maxine Lucile Edson

Maxine Lucile Edson, 92

Dec. 5, 1924 – Nov. 6, 2017

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Maxine Lucile Edson, 92, longtime area resident, died Nov. 6, 2017, at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. She was born Dec. 5, 1924, in Oshkosh, Neb., to Clarence and Esther (Smith) Irey.

After graduating from high school, Maxine taught grades one through eight in one-room schools near Lewellen, Neb., and Oshkosh. She married Alfred Burton Edson on May 25, 1947 in Lewellen. Shortly after that, they moved to the Adena, Colo., area south of Fort Morgan. In 1964 they moved to a farm on the Wildcat Creek north of town.

Maxine was a busy farm wife for 42 years. She worked for 20 years as a clerk at JC Penney's in Fort Morgan. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and working in her yard. Family events, especially with the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews were very important to Maxine. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Fort Morgan and was known for the potato salad she made for dinners at the church and also for family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn (David) Bribach of Colorado Springs, Colo., Gaylon (Peggy) Edson of Fort Morgan, and Jim (Judy) Edson of Brush, Colo.; grandchildren, Andy Edson, Cathy Korth, Greg Edson, Donny Edson, Ben Bribach, Matt Bribach, Chris Edson, Mark Edson and Joe Edson; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Burton; four brothers, Leroy, Richard, Leon and Marvin Irey; two sisters, Pauline Armstrong, and Vivian Bentley, and her parents.

Memorial Services were held Nov. 18, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Fort Morgan. Memorial gifts may be given to the Fort Morgan Community Hospital Association Nursing Program or the United Methodist Church.