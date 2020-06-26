The Fence Post obituary: Melvin Marcus Kokes

Melvin Marcus Kokes, 85

May 18, 1935 – June 15, 2020

Crook, Colo.

Melvin Marcus Kokes, 85, of Crook, Colo., peacefully died and joined Margaret on June 15, 2020, in Fort Morgan, Colo. Services and Internment was held on June 20 at the South Sunol Czech Cemetery, Sunol, Neb. A celebration of his life was held on the family homestead (Kent & Julie’s place) north of Crook. You may view Melvin’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at http://www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Melvin’s care and funeral arrangements.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Melvin Marcus Kokes, son of Frank and Mary (Vosika) Kokes, was born on May 18, 1935, on the homestead north of Crook. He resided there 84 years of his life where he had many lifelong friends and neighbors. Melvin attended first through seventh grades at Barber Country School and eighth grade at Crook School. He quit school to help his father on the family farm. As a teen, he was involved in Rural Youth Club. After the meetings, the club would have a dance, and that is where he met Margaret Tyson, the love of his life in the summer of 1957. They were married on Sept. 14, 1957, in Sterling. Together, they made their life on the family homestead north of Crook, farming, ranching, loving and laughing. To this union, four sons and two daughters were born. They lived on the farm until 1998 when they moved to their final home. They were happily married for 47 years.

Raised on a family farm, Melvin developed a deep love for farming and made it his life. Melvin was considered a jack-of-all trades supplementing the farm by milking cows and selling milk and cream; working on motorcycles; inspecting cars; and many other odds and ends. Additionally, Melvin drove bus for RE-1 Valley Schools for 22 years. He served on the Crook Volunteer Fire Department from the age of 18 holding all officer positions during his service. A highlight of his life was attending all Crook Fire Department events but especially the Firemen’s Picnic, Firemen’s Ball; and as clown at the Crook Fair. Melvin was a member of the Crook Young Farmers where in 1974 he was honored as the Outstanding Young Farmer for Colorado. Melvin was proud of his Czech heritage and was active as a member/officer of the Czechs of the Nebraska Panhandle helping to organize and put on the annual Czech Days Celebration in Lodgepole, Neb. Melvin enjoyed a simple life of farming and ranching. His other two passions were dancing and playing cards. Melvin and Margaret had the pleasure of dancing at the Trocadero Ballroom at Elitch Gardens. Melvin loved playing card games from Rummy with his kids to poker with the guys and Cribbage, 1-on-1 with anyone he could convince to play. He was known for his great poker face, too. Dealing blackjack to the women at the Young Farmers Ladies’ Night was a favorite activity.

As much as Melvin loved farming, ranching, dancing, and playing cards, his true love was his wife and six children; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with one more due in October. He is survived by his six children and spouses; Bruce Kokes (Kathy); Mark Kokes (Peggy); and Kent Kokes (Julie) of Crook; Teresa Stieb (Don) of Iliff; Susan Sigmon (Todd) of Fleming; and Marvin Kokes (Marianne) of Highlands Ranch along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Margie Bruns; sister-in-law, Shirley Finkbeiner; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by wife, Margaret; his parents, Frank and Mary Kokes; and brother, Glen Kokes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Crook Volunteer Fire Department, Sidney Senior Meals or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the Kokes Family c/o Bruce Kokes, 36837 CR 79, Crook, CO 80726.