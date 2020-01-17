The Fence Post obituary: Merlin Gebauer

Merlin Gebauer, 77

Sept. 2, 1942 – Dec. 21, 2019

Spearfish, S.D.

Merlin Gebauer of Spearfish, S.D., passed away on Dec. 24, 2019, at his home. Merlin was born on Sept. 2, 1942, to Bob and Goldie Gebauer. Merlin was raised and attended school in Akron, Colo., graduating from Akron High School in 1960. Merlin attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, graduating with a doctorate degree in animal reproduction.

Merlin and his wife, Anita, owned and operated High Plains Genetics in Piedmont, S.D., until their retirement in 2010. Following retirement the couple moved to her family’s farm/ranch in Spearfish, S.D.

Merlin is survived by his two sons, Bradley (Darla) Gebauer of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Brett Gebauer of Irving, Texas; grandaughter Megan Gebauer of Trondheim, Norway; grandson Jake Gebauer of Aurora, Colo.; brother Chester (Linda) Gebauer of Otis, Colo.; sisters Esther Mehring of Akron, Colo., and Doris (Craig) Weston of Mount Solon, Va.; and numerous members of his late wife’s family of Spearfish. Merlin was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Goldie Gebauer, and wife Anita Gebauer in 2016.

Services for Merlin will be held at a later date.