The Fence Post obituary: Michael Ames Carroll “Mike”

Michael Ames Carroll “Mike,” 53

Aug. 21, 1966 – April 25, 2020

Galeton, Colo.

Michael Ames Carroll “Mike”, 53, of Galeton, Colo., passed away on April 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born to Dale and Patricia (Ogan) Carroll on Aug. 21, 1966, in Greeley, Colo. He graduated from Platte Valley High school in Kersey, Colo., in 1985. He graduated from Lamar Community College with a horse training and management degree in 1987.

Mike married Teresa Smithey in 1989 in Greeley, Colo. They had two children, Garrett Ames of Ault and Kayla June of Ault. Mike had a passion and a natural ability to break and train horses. He loved being outdoors and working with cattle. Mike worked for Mayfield Veterinary Clinic in Greeley, Miller Feeders in Pierce, Carroll Excavation in Eaton, and several ranches in Colorado and Nebraska. Most recently Mike worked as a Ranch Hand at Eagles Nest Ranch in Kersey, Colo. Mike was a past member of the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association and served as a pickup man for many years.

Survivors include his son, Garrett and daughter Kayla of Ault. His mother Patricia of Galeton, his brother Matthew (Carrie), niece Hallie and nephew Quirt Carroll of Galeton.

He is preceded in death by his father Dale, his grandparents Wyman and Betty Ogan, June Carroll Manning, and Richard Carroll.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cowboy Crisis Fund, PO Box 243, Fittstown, OK 74842. (justincowboycrisis.org).

A private graveside service was held on May 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date and communicated via social media.

