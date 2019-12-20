The Fence Post obituary: Michael Ford Maier

Michael Ford Maier, 24

Oct. 20, 1995 – Nov. 16, 2019

Brush, Colo.

Michael Ford Maier, 24, area resident of Brush, Colo. died suddenly of injuries involved in a one vehicle rollover accident near Akron, Colo., on Nov. 16, 2019. He was born Oct. 20, 1995, in Longmont, Colo., to Paul and Dana Maier. Mike attended school in Sterling and later in Brush.

As a young teen, Mike began helping Travis Blake (Papa) and his family farm and ranch. Shortly thereafter Mike moved in and became part of the family. In his short life, Mike did a number of things for work. Some of the most pleasurable and rewarding were the miles upon miles of new fence and miles of trenching he did alongside Jeff Whitney and all of the welding projects he and good friend Ryan Whitney endured, including hanging miles of pipe at Livestock Exchange. Mike also had big plans with helping his sister open up her new business. He had become a perfectionist with putting the finishing touches to any pick-up bed he put on for Kelsi. Mike loved farming and ranching with the family. He could always be seen baling hay with his John Deere tractor, working cattle with the family, friends or neighbors, building fence or doing numerous maintenance jobs including at the Cargill beef plant in Fort Morgan, Colo.

Mike was a young man who loved wearing bib overalls, telling jokes and laughing about all of the crazy antics he had done. His laugh was contagious and was always quick with a smile. His ability of “clowning around” kept a smile on everyone’s faces. In the very little free time he had, Mike loved to hunt and fish but mostly just loved spending time with the family and friends. He loved his animals especially his dogs, who went everywhere with him. Some say Mike was born in the wrong generation. Mike loved OLD country music and he would always say “A man only has one thing going for him and that’s his word.” He always kept his word no matter what. He was always ready to help anyone in need and was very appreciative of anyone who helped him. He never expected any form of payment for his time spent helping others, except for when it came to enjoying a homemade meal.

Mike is survived by his parents, Paul (Cynthia Fay) Maier and Dana (Steven) Williams; his sister, Kelley (Shane) Oxendine and his nephew, Jackson. His Brush family, includes, Travis Blake (Papa); sister Alex (Raul) Sanchez, nephew Ian and niece, Remi; brothers, Traver Blake, Chant Blake, sister Kelsi Blake and Sean Kauffmann; his grandparents, Paul and Theresa Maier, Claude and Helen Adams, Sandra Adams and Doug Mills, as well as many friends.

A celebration of life memorial service was held on Nov. 23, 2019, at the sale ring at the Livestock Exchange sale barn, Brush.

There will be a Benefit Auction held at the Livestock Exchange sale barn, 28601 Hwy 34, in Brush on Jan 10. There will be a special live auction at 1 p.m. of a steer donated by Seewald land and Cattle/Seewald Ag. If you need more information, please call Kelsi Blake at (970) 370-3046. All of the proceeds raised from the auction will help the family with Mike’s financial obligations.