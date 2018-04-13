The Fence Post obituary: Michelle Lea Pfeif-Gonzalez

Michelle Lea Pfeif-Gonzalez, 44

Feb. 3, 1974 – March 17, 2018

Evans, Colo.

Michelle "Shelly" Lea Pfeif-Gonzalez, 44, of Evans passed away on March 17, 2018, at her home. She was born in Fort Collins, Colo., on Feb. 3, 1974, to Glenn and Mary (Kraich) Pfeif.

Shelly grew up in Johnstown, Colo., and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1992. She received her associates in medical billing. In 2003, she moved to Kentucky with her boys and returned to Evans in 2012.

She worked for her parents' business, G & M Implement and loved being a mom to her two boys, Alexander and Brandon. She supported them in all of their activities and treasured time with her family. She also loved University of Kentucky basketball.

Survivors include her sons; parents, Glenn and Mary Pfeif; sister, Trudy (Mike) Fergus; three nieces, Dakota, Maggie and Abbey and a nephew Colton and great nephew Mikey; grandparents, Patricia and Jack Sloan and Janice Kraich; aunts, uncles and cousins and her beloved Chihuahua, Papi.

Jesus saw her suffering and said no more! She was reunited in heaven with her grandparents, Joe and Olinda Pfeif and Edward Kraich.

Memorial gifts may be made to Alexander and Brandon Gonzalez to assist with their education in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at adamsoncares.com.