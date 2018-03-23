The Fence Post obituary: Mike Tasler

Mike Tasler, 60

Nov. 15, 1957 – Feb. 24, 2018

Atkinson, Neb.

Mike was born on Nov. 15, 1957, in O'Neill, Neb., to Charles (Chuck) and Wilma Tasler and departed this life on Feb. 24, 2018, at West Holt Memorial Hospital.

Mike attended District 77 south of Atkinson, Neb., in Green Valley Township through the eigth grade and graduated from West Holt High School in 1976. Mike attended World Wide College of Auctioneering and graduated in August 1984.

In May 1976, Mike was united in marriage to Ann Langan at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. To this union, two children were born, Jami and Joshua. Mike was later united in marriage to Diane Kallhoff on June 1, 1991, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in O'Neill.

Mike lived his entire life in the Atkinson area and was a very active part of the community. Mike began working at the Atkinson Livestock Market prior to graduating high school and worked his way up to co-ownership along with Cliff Pacha and Dennis (Gup) Ziska and, finally, he and Diane purchased the business in 2001.

Mike started Tasler Auction service in the early 90s. Household items, farm machinery, gun auctions, slave auctions, pie auctions, parish auctions, pheasants forever, golfers, 4-H and FFA, cattle, sheep and goats were among many things he sold but his favorite were the garters for the grooms.

Mike was a member of the Atkinson Lions Club. He was also a member of the Livestock Market Association, National and Nebraska Auctioneers Association.

Mike was loved by many and his generosity was only exceeded by his laugh and his love for family. There was no such thing as a stranger to Mike. He loved and supported his community and surrounding communities to excess. Mike also loved Nebraska volleyball and football.

Some of his favorite times these past few months have been spent ice fishing (taking his grandson for his first time). He loved spending as much time as he could with all his grandchildren. They were the lights of his life.

Mike is survived by his wife, Diane; his children, Jami (Josh) Hulsey and Joshua Tasler and special friend Karissa Reiser all of Atkinson; five grandchildren, Sophia, Logan, Olivia, Scarlett and Starklei; parents, Chuck and Wilma (McKim) Tasler, of Atkinson; siblings, Suzanne (Richard) Schrunk of Emmet; Chris (John) Vogel of Atkinson; Charles (Mary) Tasler of Fort Dodge, Iowa; Nancy (Bob) Weber of Atkinson; and Tom Tasler and special friend Kay Nelson, of O'Neill; and mother-in-law, Alice Kallhoff of Neligh, Neb.; in-laws Dale (Lyla) Kallhoff of Neligh; Kenny (Sue) Kallhoff of Neligh; Kathy (Keith) Schmidt of Ayr, Neb.; Tim (Jane) Kallhoff, Neligh; Sandy (Joe) Carter, Altona, Iowa; Beth Johnson, Norfolk; Jodi (P.J.) Hamilton of North Platte, Neb.. Many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Charley and Izetta Tasler and Lyle and Hazel McKim, and father-in-law, Dareld Kallhoff.

A celebration of the life of Michael L. Tasler was held on Feb. 28, 2018, at the Atkinson Community Center in Atkinson. Visitation was held on Feb. 27, 2018.

Because of Mike's continued giving spirit, two people were able to see again.

He will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers family requests memorials to be used to purchase a defibrillator.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of arrangements.