The Fence Post obituary: Mildred Irene Talbott

Mildred Irene Talbott, 90

Aug. 11, 1927 – July 13, 2018

Iliff, Colo.

Mildred Irene Talbott, 90, of Iliff passed away on July 13, 2018, at her home.

Mildred was born Aug. 11, 1927, in Sterling, Colo., to Harry W. and Catherine E. (Keller) Wagner. She married Gerald Talbott May 12, 1946, in Sterling, Colo. Mildred was a stay at home mother and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed working in the flower gardens, cooking, baking and playing the piano. Mildred was very active on the farm and ranch and helped out with the many chores. She loved caring for the animals and especially her dog Brownie. She was a long time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her son Robert "Bob" Talbot of Iliff; three grandchildren, Brady Ryan, Mindy Estrada and Ashley Bolt and husband Marc all of Sterling; eight great-grandchildren, Jayden Garcia, Jessalyn Estrada, Jayce Estrada, Zachary Ryan, Adonika Bolt, Izaiah Galvin, Aristea Bolt and Liam Luyando.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; son, Russell; brother, LaVerne and sister-in-law, Grace Wagner.

A funeral service was held July 19 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. James Nash officiating. Burial was held at Riverside Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Mildred's name to the Trinity Lutheran Church in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.