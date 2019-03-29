The Fence Post obituary: “Mimi” Foster Tennant Mayhan

"Mimi" Foster Tennant Mayhan, 82

Oct. 2, 1936 — Feb. 20, 2019

Longmont, Colo.

Loydeen "Mimi" Foster Tennant Mayhan passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 20, 2019, at Life Care Center of Longmont. She was 82 years old.

Loydeen was born on Oct. 2, 1936, in Rawlins, Wyo., to William and Lillian Foster. She grew up in Wyoming and married Don Tennant in Rawlins in 1954. They moved to Boulder, Colo., in 1961. They had four children.

She married Bob Mayhan in 1985. They traveled around the state to Little Britches rodeos for many years with children and grandchildren in tow.

Mimi lived in Boulder, Hygiene, Berthoud and Longmont through her adult life. She was a teacher's aide at Crestview Elementary in Boulder when her children were young. She realized a lifelong dream when she owned and operated "The Tangler" a western wear and square dance clothing store in Hygiene. Later in life she worked for Golden's Concrete, Del's Masonry and Summit Brick. She had a great work ethic and truly cared about people. Her "Guys" nicknamed her "The Brick Lady."

Mimi loved to dance. Square dancing, round dancing, and dancing to country and western music. She enjoyed them all with family and friends. She was a member of the local square dance clubs (Hix "N' Chix, Red Rock Ramblers, and many others) in Boulder County, and across Colorado and the surrounding states.

Her hands were always busy; knitting, crocheting, reading books and latch hooking rugs. She loved camping, traveling and supporting the activities of her children and their families.

Mimi Loydeen was a loving mother and grandmother. She had a big heart, boundless energy and a generous spirit. She will be remembered fondly all around Boulder County and northern Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Martin.

Loydeen is survived by her children Scott (Pam) Tennant, Bart (Karen) Tennant, Shari (Michael) Johnson and Kent (Jenny) Tennant; her grandchildren Jessica, Evan, Cody, Sarah, Keifer, Alexander, Josephine, Kaitlyn, Kara and Julia; her great-grandchildren Caroline, Romy, Grady and Benjamin; and many "adopted" children and special friends.

A Celebration of Mimi's Life will be held at the Longmont Elks Lodge on April 13 from 2-5 p.m. We will share some food, beverages and fond memories of our life and times with our Mimi Loydeen.

In lieu of flowers, you may consider memorial contributions to: Children's Hospital Colorado, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Mont.

Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Please share condolences at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.