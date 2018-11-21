The Fence Post obituary: Minda Lou Schmidt

Minda Lou Schmidt, 57

Nov. 18, 1960 – Nov. 21, 2017

Lamar, Colo.

Minda Lou, the oldest of four children of Louis and Jerry Schmidt was born Nov. 18, 1960. Minda Lou was especially proud of her middle name, being named for her father, who was her lifetime hero. Minda spent her first 12 years on the Turkey Ridge Ranch near Walsenburg, Colo. She came into the world with a competitive spirit, loving to be No. 1 in all her endeavors. She wanted first chair alto sax, touring Europe with 'Top of the Nation Band.'

The Schmidts lived 20 miles from town, and her siblings were her closest friends and playmates. Her sister, Beth Schmidt and her brothers, J.D. and Larry all survive her.

Tawn and Virgil Tatman, 'the six mile neighbors' were good friends to the Schmidt kids.

In later years, Minda Lou became involved in the goat show business, winning national awards and many friends in the goat world. She mentored many 4-H kids and kids in general.

Minda Lou was a member of the Church of Christ. She left this world Nov. 21, 2017. Leaving a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved her. A memorial was held in her honor Dec. 1, 2017, in Lamar. She will be rememberd by many for her ready smile and her contagious laugh.

Minda Lou suffered the last few weeks of her life with Glio Blastoma, a brain cancer.

Walsenburg was the first school she attended, followed by Brush and ending with Centauri in La Jara, Colo.

Minda Lou is survived by her husband, Randy and her two proudest accomplishments: her children, Kyla Renee and Ty Louis; her parents, and siblings, many aunts, uncles and cousins mourn her passing.

Predeceasing her are grandparents, Sophie and Ewald Schmidt and Joe and Elizabeth Christesson; and nephew, Johnathan Schmidt.