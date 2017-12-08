The Fence Post obituary; Mitchell Ray Hensley

Mitchell Ray Hensley, 59

June 11, 1958-Oct. 12, 2017

Julesberg, Colo.

Mitchell Ray Hensley, 59, of Julesburg, Colo., passed away Oct. 12, 2017, in Julesburg. There will be no visitation, memorial services were held at the Julesburg Christian Church in Julesburg, with Pastor Alan Harris officiating. The family will scatter Mitch's ashes following the memorial.

Mitch was born June 11, 1958, at Sedgwick County Hospital to Raymond D. and Wanda M. (Porter) Hensley. He graduated from Julesburg High School in 1976. From there he went to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., graduating as a farm mechanic in 1978. He then went on to marry Barbara (Alexander) Hensley on March 6, 1979. From this union they had two daughters, Mindy Tenille Hensley and soon after they had Michelle Lyn (Hensley) Nickelson. He later married Kimberly D Buchanan on Aug. 7, 1999. Out of this union they had Cordell Deane Hensley and step son Daniel Buchanan. Mitch farmed with Renquist Farms, Gerk Farms, Reicherts Farms and Reece Fertilizer Company. For many years he was self-employed and farmed on his own.

Mitch was first and foremost a father, grandfather and great grandfather, uncle and one heck of a guy! He enjoyed spending time on the farm watching the crops grow throughout the summer and digging sugar beets in the fall. His hobbies were going to Lake McConaughy, taking vacations, going to Denver to stock show, grilling on his front porch year-round, watching Cordell play baseball and enjoying the company of his children and family.

Mitch is survived by both his parents, Raymond and Wanda (Porter) Hensley of Aurora Colo. Special friend Donna Sampson. Brothers: David Hensley (Teri) of Ogallala Neb., Curtis (Lori) Hensley of Julesburg Colo., sister Crystal (Alan) Stretesky of Broken Arrow, Okla. Children: Mindy Hensley of Ogallala Neb., Michelle (Alex) Nickelson of Rapid City, S.D., Cordell Hensley (Maryia Mekelburg) of Julesburg, Colo., Daniel Buchanan of Sterling, Colo. Grandchildren Catarena and Devin Hall of Onawa, Iowa, Trey Hall of Denver, Solomon and Angelica Warnick of Rapid City, S.D. Great grandchildren Maelyn and Eli Richardson, he also had many nieces and nephews.

Mitch is preceded in death by his grandparents Alex and Ruth (Peterson) Hensley, Minerva (Humbert) Booth, Harvey Porter, Uncle Frank and Aunt Ruby Porter, Aunt Dona Riechelt, and special Aunt Carol Duran.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mitchell Hensley Memorial Fund, 16416 CR 14 Apt #2, Ovid, CO 80744. Austin-Tennant Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.