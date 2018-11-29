The Fence Post obituary: Molly Petrie

Molly Petrie, 83

July 4, 1935 – Nov. 23, 2018

Olney Springs, Colo.

Molly was born July 4, 1935, in Fowler, Colo., to Walter and Lena Fellhauer Sauer. Marlene was raised by Walter and Iva Sauer

Marlene married Jim Petrie on Oct. 10, 1958.

Molly happily spent her life as a wife, mother and homemaker.

Molly loved her family and her pets. She kept a spotless house and a beautiful yard. There wasn't a plant or flower that she couldn't grow. She was an avid bird-watcher and kept chickens, guineas and peacocks. Molly enjoyed gardening, sewing, crochet, needlepoint, cross-stitch and cake decorating. She was an amazing cook. She loved sending greeting cards and giving gifts to family and friends. She loved decorating her home at Christmas. She loved country music, especially the old songs by Ray Price.

Jim and Molly's granddaughter, Michelle Petrie Seaton, has written and recorded a song about Jim and Molly's loving commitment to each other through their 60 years of marriage. You can listen to the song by going to http://www.soundcloud.com and searching Michelle Petrie.

Molly was survived by a son, Randy Petrie (Yvonne) of North of Fowler; a granddaughter, Michelle Seaton (Jake) of Idaho Springs, Colo.; a grandson, Bret Petrie (Kallie) of Windsor, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Ryder Petrie and River Seaton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers and sisters.