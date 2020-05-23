The Fence Post obituary: Muriel Mervine Steiner

Muriel Mervine Steiner, 96

July 14, 1924 – May 1, 2020

Las Animas, Colo.

Muriel Mervine Steiner was born on July 14, 1924, in Flagler, Colo., to Forba and Evelyn Rose. She married Art Steiner on Oct. 27, 1945, in Golden, Colo. To this union they had two daughters — Joyce Nash of Falcon, Colo., and Sylvia Stoker of La Junta, Colo.

Daughter Joyce and husband Jim Nash have blessed Mervine with eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Daughter Sylvia and husband Eldon Stoker have blessed her with four children and seven grandchildren.

Mervine told of when she was very young — Art was passing out the songbooks in Sunday school, but didn’t give her one, which broke her heart because she always had a crush on him. When he got them all passed out, he came back to her and said “Oh, I guess you didn’t get one.” He sat down beside her and said, “Here, I will share mine with you.” From then on, they would sit together and share his songbook.

Mervine worked for Coors Porcelain Company in the early 40s making cups and saucers, until Art came home in 1945 from World War II. Eleven days later they were married.

Art and Mervine were real entrepreneurs. Over the years they have owned a farm, a grocery store, a feed store, two restaurants, a trailer-camper park and motel and laundramats. They were very successful in all their businesses.

Mervine was always an energetic, hard worker. When she went to get her driver’s license renewed, she didn’t have any finger prints; talk about a worker!

After Art passed away in 2004, Mervine’s daughters shared her back and forth until she fell and broke some bones; she then had to go to a nursing home for constant care. That is where she lived out her remaining years.

Mervine was a saved Christian, a wonderful wife and mother, and was so full of love and patience. Mervine will sure be missed by her family and many friends.

Mervine was laid to rest next to her husband Arthur in a private family ceremony at the Kit Carson Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Arkansas Valley Hospice. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at http://www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells, Colo.