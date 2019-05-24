The Fence Post obituary: Myrl Lynn Davies

Myrl Lynn Davies, 66

March 2, 1953 – May 3, 2019

Longmont, Colo.

Myrl Lynn Davies passed away May 3, 2019, at Longmont United Hospital. He was 66 years old.

Myrl was born on March 2, 1953, in Longmont, Colo., to Neil and Myrtle Ruth (Sapp) Davies. The family moved to Nebraska where Myrl graduated from Bayard High School in 1971. He attended Chadron State University on a football scholarship.

On Feb. 17, 1973, he married Peggy Shimp in Bayard, Neb. Together they moved to Longmont in 1973 and Myrl went to work for Cap Construction. In 1979, Myrl and his friend Keith Smith formed and operated Smith and Davies Construction. In 1980, Myrl started Earthworm Excavating which became E-Z Excavating when he partnered with Dan and John Zweck. Myrl continued to own and operate the company after the Zweck’s retired from the excavating business. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built with his employees, customers, inspectors, suppliers, and other people in the construction industry. Myrl was well respected and was a mentor to many.

Myrl was a family man and loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly. Together they enjoyed many four-wheeling trips and vacations. In his free time he enjoyed collecting antique tractors, scale model tractors and construction equipment models. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and attending his grandchildren’s activities.

Myrl was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Glynn Davies and his nephew Joel Davies.

He is survived by his wife Peggy; his daughter Jamalee (Jason) Messervy; his son Nick Davies; his grandchildren Natalie, Seth, Brayden and Hadlee; his brother Ray (Shara) Davies; his sister Janice (Richard) Fink; his sister-in-law Jan Davies; his mother and father-in-law Lee and Dorothy Shimp; his brother-in-law Dennis (Lucy) Shimp; numerous nieces and nephews and his entire work crew that he considered family.

A memorial service was held on May 15, 2019, at LifeBridge Christian Church. After the service, a reception was held at E-Z Excavating’s office and shop. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donors choice. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.