The Fence Post obituary: Nancy Martson Palm

Nancy Martson Palm, 91

June 24, 1927 – April 20, 2019

Torrington, Wyo.

Nancy Palm, beloved wife, mother and friend crossed over the Great Divide on April 20, 2019, at the age of 91, after a long battle with Alzheimer/Dementia, while in the care of the Goshen Healthcare Community in Torrington, Wyo.

Nancy was born in Sheridan, Wyo., on June 24, 1927. She was adopted at infancy by Burton and Beatrice Marston from Laramie. Nancy started schools in Laramie until WWII called Burton back into service at Weingarten POW Camp in 1943. Nancy graduated from High School at Farmington, Mo. After the war the family moved back to Laramie where Nancy entered the University of Wyoming. While attending the university she was active in Pi Beta Phi Sorority and worked for the UW Science Camp near Centennial during the summers. Nancy graduated with an elementary teaching degree in 1949. She taught one year in Casper, Wyo.

While attending the University of Wyoming, Nancy met Gerald Palm and they married July 2, 1950. They had been married for 63 years at Gerald’s passing in 2013. They started their life together on Palm Livestock’s Home Ranch, at the foot of Elk Mountain, one of several family ranches they would live on in the Elk Mountain and Hanna area. Three boys were born to this union, Steve, John “Casey” and Burt. They raised their sons on the Basin Ranch near Elk Mountain, punching cows and putting up hay during the summer. The family moved to headquarters near Hanna in the fall, where they looked after the sheep and the boys attended school. Nancy was a member of the Chapter A, PEO in Rawlins, a board member of the UW Alumni Association in the 1970s and the Carbon County Cowbelles. She and Gerald were avid Wyoming Cowboy football fans, holding season tickets for 63 years. She enjoyed travelling with Gerald to Wyoming Stock Grower Conventions and National Cattlemen meetings.

Nancy had a passion for reading, amassing a huge library of books in her Elk Mountain home. She loved to cook and was always looking for new recipes to try. She was well-known for her excellent pies. She always joked that Gerald married her on July 2 so he would have a cook for the hay crew that summer. She enjoyed working in her perennial flower garden. She was always a lady, and had a great sense of style. Nancy was an avid Bridge player and she and Gerald always packed cards in their bags when they travelled.

Most of all, Nancy loved spending time with her husband and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Burton and Beatrice Marston and husband Gerald.

She is survived by three sons, Steve (Jackie) Palm, Casey (Nellie) Palm and Burt (Kay Lynn) Palm, five grandchildren Jason (Jenni) Palm, Sonnie (Ryan) Neiman, Rita (Ryan) Farthing, Justin Palm, Quade Palm and six great-granddaughters.

Funeral Services were held on April 29, 2019, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Rev. Rhett Ivey, officiating. Burial followed at Greenhill Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wyoming State 4-H Foundation, 1000 E. University Ave. Department 3354, Laramie, WY 82071.

Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.