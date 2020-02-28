The Fence Post obituary: Naomi Marie Reynolds

Naomi Marie Reynolds, 82

Nov. 8, 1938 – Jan. 31, 2020

Cedaredge, Colo.

Naomi was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Cedaredge, Colo., to Benjamin and Bertha (Harris) Reynolds.

God had his hand upon her, helping her survive scarlet fever at the age of 3. At the point of death, her parents witnessed a miraculous healing through prayer.

She attended the Christian school on the home property, then college at Kansas City College and Bible School.

When Naomi was around 9 years of age, her mother became very ill. Naomi began caring for her younger twin brothers, starting her lifelong service for others.

One time, after peddling apples in Lamar, Colo., her father brought home a piano for her. She was the pianist for their church services.

As a teenager, she picked fruit with family members, also canning peaches and fixing meals for the crew.

Dr. and Mrs. Frey hired her to do house cleaning and babysitting. Mrs. Frey and Naomi corresponded until Mrs. Frey was 100. Naomi was loved dearly by those she cared for. She taught in Christian schools in Phoenix.

Around 1968 she and her twin brother started the weekly Paonia Auction, which they operated 40 years. She did the bookwork, and consigned items during the week. She also did the bookwork for Hotchkiss Sales Yard, and numerous estate, farm and antique sales for around 50 years.

She had a tremendous gift of cooking for large crowds. She cooked for camp meetings including those in Mitchell, Neb., Sunnyslope, Ariz., Phoenix, Ariz., Alamo, Texas, Lamar, Colo., and Cedaredge.

Her nieces and nephews have special memories of staying at the farm where auntie was always ready to care for them. Fried chicken, pies, cobblers, and the special pie crust cinnamon rolls were just a few of her specialties. Auntie’s influence helped all of them have a full, colorful life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Clifford Reynolds, and nephew, Isaac Reynolds.

She is survived by her brothers, Earl Reynolds (Paonia, Colo.); Merl (Amy) Reynolds (Cedaredge); sister-in-law, Marlene Reynolds (Monte Vista, Colo.).

Nieces and nephews, Durenda (Lloyd) Bley (Wauneta, Neb.); Del (Brenda) Reynolds (Monte Vista, Colo.); Rachel (Pete) Reynolds (Salt Lake City, Utah); Sarah Reynolds (Paonia, Colo.); Samuel Reynolds (Cedaredge); 21 great nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends who knew her as “Sister” or “Auntie.”

A funeral service was held Feb. 7, 2020, at Western Colorado Holiness Chapel, Reed, Colo.