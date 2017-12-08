The Fence Post obituary: Nick Rice

Nick Rice, 79

Nov. 9, 1938 – Nov. 30, 2017

Sidney, Neb.

Nick Rice, 79, of Sidney, passed away in Sidney on Nov. 30, 2017.

Nichlos Ian Rice, was born on Nov. 9, 1938, in Hazard, Ky. He joined the United States Army during the Korean War and was discharged following four years of service. Nick received his discharge in Colorado Springs, Colo., and traveled several states with his work. On Nov. 10, 1968 he was united in marriage to Glenda Reese.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda; daughter, Patti Reese; grandson, J.R. Reese and partner Lisa Guzman; granddaughter, Heather Reese; great-grandsons, Justin, Conner and Colin Reese.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 7 in the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel with Pastor Dale Pierce officiating. Burial with Military Honors followed in the Czech Cemetery south of Sunol. You may view Nick's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at http://www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Nick's care and funeral arrangements.