The Fence Post obituary: Noel “Van” Hayes

Noel “Van” Hayes, Jr., 91

Dec. 9, 1928 – March 6, 2020

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Noel “Van” Hayes, Jr., 91, of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away March 6, 2020, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 9, 1928, to Noel and Clarissa Hayes. He married Ella Marie Spomer on Dec. 21, 1952, in Greeley, Colo. He graduated from Colorado A&M (Colorado State University) and was a soil conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and a past member of Platte Valley Lutheran Church in Saratoga.

He is survived by his wife, Ella Marie Hayes; David Hayes of Milliken, Colo., Steven (Beverly) Hayes of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Mike (Sherry) Hayes and Katherine Hall of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Michele (Phil) Rupprecht, Brian (Elizabeth) Hall, Tom (Lacy) Hall, Matthew (Misty) Hall, Shawn Hayes, Sarah (Mitch) Rillema, Jennifer (Deke) Jones and Daniel (Nicole) Hayes; great-grandchildren, Rock, Elle, Aubrey, Avery, Gemma Hunter and Peter. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jean Arnold.

Those who wish may contribute to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Cheyenne or Platte Valley Lutheran Church in Saratoga.

Services will be Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.