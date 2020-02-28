The Fence Post obituary: Norbert D. Andersen

Norbert D. Andersen, 93

Jan. 11, 1927 — Feb. 18, 2020

Sterling, Colo.

Norbert D. Andersen, 93, died peacefully Feb. 18, 2020, at the Harmony Home in Sterling, Colo. A Vigil Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary were held on Feb. 21, 2020, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass was held Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.

Norbert was born Jan. 11, 1927, in Littleton, Colo., to Walter and Annie (Gallagher) Andersen. He graduated from Littleton High School in 1945. Norbert married Cherrie Arlene Fleenor, his high school sweetheart, officially on April 15, 1947, in Georgetown, Colo. Farming and dairying were Norbert’s passion and vocation. Norbert was part of his family’s dairy operation in Littleton and then in Aurora when the Windsor Dairy was purchased in 1948. He and his father Walter Andersen, along with his brothers and sisters Jim, Buddy, Elaine, Virginia and Lawrence ran the operation. He tragically lost a sister, Honora, early in his life. His brother, Lawrence, volunteered for the U.S. Navy, December 1941. Lawrence perished when the USS Indianapolis was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and went down in August of 1945. Norbert recalled answering the door when the U.S. Navy delivered the news to the family in 1945. This particular event was forever burned into his memory. Brother Jim was also in the U.S. Navy as a carrier pilot on the USS Midway, while his sister Elaine was a WAVE, which was the women’s branch of the U.S. Naval Reserve.

Norbert and Cherrie welcomed nine children into their home on the farm. Norbert was always concerned about the children being safe while working on the farm. However, he always welcomed the help. In 1962, the Windsor Dairy was sold to investors who later developed the Windsor Gardens retirement community. After the sale, Norbert purchased a farm in Fort Lupton after working for a short time for the Denver Milk Producers as a routeman. In the late 1960s, Norbert had the opportunity to work for IBM until 1973. He quit IBM, purchased a farm in Merino, Colo., and moved his family. Norbert worked the land and ran cattle up until he was 70 years old and eventually sold the farm and moved into Sterling in 1992. He continued to own a parcel of ground that he farmed and drove back and forth from Sterling to Merino until 1998.

While Norbert had a passion for agriculture, he also had a talent for a lot of things, he had a talent for investments. He spent many hours at the local library to study various stocks to purchase. He self-taught himself about investing and did well throughout his life. Norbert’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Normally a very stoic person, he was the happiest when his grandkids and great-grandkids were around. They brought him much joy.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter and Annie Andersen and by his sons David, Daniel and Stephen.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Cherrie Arlene Andersen of Sterling; six children, Larry Andersen (Katie) of Denver, Lynn (Denny) Stecklein of Arvada, Colo., Randy (Sheri) Andersen, Jeanne (Ed) Klemt, Susie (Randy) Stahley all of Sterling and Tim (Andrea) Andersen, of Limon, Colo., along with 19 grandkids and 22 great-grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Silverstream Priory (Ireland) in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Norbert’s grandson, Father Dom Benedict (Ben) is a Benedictine Monk at Silverstream Priory. The family would like to thank the staff at the Harmony Home for their compassionate care and dedication. Norbert was also graced with one of the finest and most compassionate medical professionals, specifically Rachelle Maker, along with Courtney Martinez and Northeast Plains Health Caregivers. Rachelle Maker treated Norbert like family and he truly adored her.