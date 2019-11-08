The Fence Post obituary: Olin E. Seele

Olin E. Seele, age 91

July 26, 1928 – Oct. 28, 2019

Johnstown, Colo.

Olin E. Seele, age 91, passed away in his Johnstown, Colo., home on Oct. 28, 2019. Olin was born on July 26, 1928, in Baldwin, Kan. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the VFW. He moved to Colorado with his wife, Beverly, in 1954. Together, they raised four daughters. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Olin loved farming, attending farm sales, tinkering in his garage, and coffee time with friends. He was most happy when surrounded by his family. Olin is survived by his daughters Brenda Whitcomb, Becky (Brad) Thayer, Bonnie (Dean) Pacello, and Brigette (Bob) Wardle; his grandchildren Therron and Cameron (Mary) Carlson, Brooke (Jonathan) Feighery, Blake and Brianne Thayer, Aaron and Tony Pacello, Connor Fallon, and Tessa Nally; his great-grandchildren Cooper Carlson, Jackson Feighery, and Ava Fallon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Olin in death was his wife, Beverly, his parents and three brothers.

Olin’s celebration of life service was held Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. View the online obituary, send condolences and sign the guest book at http://www.allnuttloveland.com. Memorial contributions can be made directly to Disabled American Veterans at http://www.dav.org.