The Fence Post obituary: Olin W. Ruff

Olin W. Ruff, 81

Jan. 8, 1937 – May 8, 2018

Fort Collins, Colo.

Olin W. "Olie" Ruff died on May 8, 2018, in Fort Collins at the age of 81. On Jan. 8, 1937, Olin was born in Windsor, Colo., to Dave and Frieda Ruff.

Olin graduated from Windsor High School in 1955. He then enrolled at Colorado A&M in Fort Collins. He pursued a degree in vocational agriculture. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Colorado State University in August 1959. On March 15, 1959, Olin married Jackie Deines of Tinmath, Colo.

Following graduation, Olin and Jackie moved to Beatrice, Neb., where Olin taught vocational agriculture for the Beatrice Public School System from 1959 to 1960. That summer they moved to Glenwood Springs, Colo., where Olin became assistant Extension agent for Garfield County until June 1963. Olin then became employed with Holly Sugar Company as a sugar beet field agriculturist for the northern area of Hardin, Mont. During his time with Holly Sugar, the family lived in Friona, Texas and Grand Junction, Colo. In 1971, Olin became employed with the USDA Agriculture Stabiliation Conservation Service as county executive director for Crowley County in Ordway, Colo. After a year in Ordway, he transferred back to Fort Collins, as the Larimer County executive director for the now USDA Farm Service Agency where he stayed until retiring in 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Crystal K. (Brian) Smith; grandson, Evan; granddaughter, Melia of Rohnert Park, Calif.; brothers, David (Nancy) of Windsor, Ronald (Vicki Paulsen); sister, Karen McDaniel (Larry) of Fort Collins and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Olin in death are his parents and sister, Barbara Bauer.