The Fence Post obituary: Oren Matthew Stratton

Oren Matthew Stratton, 50

Feb. 10, 1967 – Nov. 27, 2017

Colorado

Oren Matthew Stratton, 50, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27, 2017.

Oren was born to Carlin Samuel Stratton and Peggy Joan (Vannatta) Stratton on Feb. 10, 1967 in Marion, Ind. Oren was the third child from this union. As a young child his family moved around a lot. Oren went to school in Merino and Julesburg, Colo.

Oren married Karla Anne Welp on Nov. 11, 1995. They have three children, Robert, MaKayla, and Olivia.

Oren was generous, kind, gentle, loving, genuine, appreciative, intelligent, handy, tender, compassionate, adventurous, a jokester and hardworking. Stranger was not in Oren's vocabulary. He was always a bright, friendly face to bump into and visit. And he was always willing to give a hand. He was known for always having a joke to tell. He loved adventure, whether it be to drive down a new road to scout out a "treasure" in the trees or to get in a truck and set off to a new place. He was a total gear head, loving the challenge to rebuild engines and cars. You could never guess what kind of new project Oren was going to tackle.

Oren held many jobs over the years. Some included septic truck driver, leach field installer, landfill operator, heavy equipment/asphalt plant operator, parts man, mechanic, tow truck operator, truck driver, race car crew, natural gas field crew. He loved all his positions and the new adventures he'd have each day.

Oren is survived by his wife, Karla; son, Robert; daughters, MaKayla and Olivia; brothers, Carlin (Roberta) Stratton Jr. of Flagler, Vernon Stratton of Bird City, Kan., Joseph Stratton of Ogallala, Neb., William Stratton of Ogallala and his sister Jennifer (Kevin) Bricker of Casper, Wyo.; mother Shirley (Vencil) Welp of Strasburg; sisters-in-law, Clela (Chuck)Eggebrecht of Early, Texas, Dalleen Welp of Strasburg, LaVell (Andy) Winsor of Grantville, Kan., Jilonne (Brad) Schaffer of Strasburg; and brother-in-law, Vencil (Pattie) Welp Jr. of Strasburg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Oren was proceeded in death by his parents, Carlin Stratton and Peggy Stratton, and his brother, Jeffrey Stratton.

A private family burial was held at Riverside Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church on Dec. 2, 2017. Pastor James Nash officiated.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The Oren Stratton Memorial Fund to benefit his children c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.