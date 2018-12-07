The Fence Post obituary: Orville Lee Thomason

Orville Lee Thomason, 97

Jan. 13, 1931 – Nov. 28, 2018

Hudson, Colo.

Orville Lee Thomason, 97, of Hudson, passed away on Nov. 28, 2018, at NCMC in Greeley. He was born Jan. 13, 1921, in Cabool, Mo., to William and Laura (Dowdy) Thomason. He grew up in Guthrie, Okla., and at the age of 8, Orville accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

He completed the eighth grade and the family moved to California. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 27, 1942. He served in the South Pacific on the islands of Kwajalein, Engebi, Saipan and Okinawa. Orville was honorably discharged on Dec. 15, 1945, as a staff sargent. He came to Colorado after the war and met Waunita Mae Nichols. They were married in Cushing, Okla., on Jan. 13, 1951, by his brother.

Orville worked for a time on a dairy in California before coming to Colorado. He farmed in the Hudson area, and after Orville married, he had his own dairy which he sold in 1970. He built the family home on the farm and enjoyed woodworking, creating pieces for craft shows under the name "The Deacon's Bench".

Orville's faith was an important part of his life, sharing his love for Jesus and witnessing to others until his death. He was an active member of Hillside Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.

Thankful to have shared his life are his two daughters, Karen (Rick) Thomason-Love of Timbo, Ark., and Kendra Thomason of Hudson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Waunita; sister, Ruth and eight brothers, Estel, Paul, Kenneth, Carl, Herman, Clyde, Max and Bill.

Visitation was held on Dec. 4 at the Adamson Community Room, 4650 W. 20th Street, Greeley CO. A Life Celebration Service was held on Dec. 5 at Hillside Baptist Church, 2436 9th Ave., Greeley. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Fort Lupton with a reception following at the Four Way Baptist Church, 9966 WCR 41, Fort Lupton. Memorial gifts may be made to "Hillside Baptist Church" for disaster relief in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Condolences may be sent to AdamsonCares.com.