The Fence Post obituary: Otto Eugene “Junior” Lueking

Otto Eugene “Junior” Lueking

July 21, 1940 – March 30, 2020

Yuma, Colo.

Otto Eugene Lueking better known as Junior was born on July 21, 1940, to Otto C. and Lorene (Welp) Lueking. Junior joined his sisters Norma and Iona. The family lived near Idalia, Colo. On Nov. 1, 1943, the family moved to a farm north and east of Yuma, Colo. Junior started his education by going to Ford Elementary which was a one room school house and Buffalo Grass near his home. He graduated from Haxtun High School class of 1958.

Junior was an active 4-H member showing his calves. One year Junior caught a calf at a Catch a Calf Contest at the National Western Stock Show. Junior always wanted to farm and ranch. The farm was dryland and later irrigated.

Junior always enjoyed his cattle herd — it was very important to him. Junior passed away on March 30, 2020, at the Sloan’s Lake Rehabilitation/Hospice in Denver.

Junior was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theo and Hannah Welp and Henry and Marie Lueking; parents, Otto and Lorene Lueking; sister, Norma and husband, Bill Sauers and brother-in-law, Gene Bartlett.

Junior is survived by his sister, Iona Bartlett of Wheatridge, Colo.; five nieces and nephews, Katheryn Lane of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Troy (Barbara) Sauers of Denver; Kimberle (David) Sledd of Lakewood, Colo.; Jeff Bartlett of Lakewood and Melissa (Robbie) Hunter of Littleton, Colo., along with many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service was held on April 6, 2020, at the Yuma Cemetery in Yuma, Colo., with Reverend Dennis FitzPatrick of St. John’s Lutheran Church officiating. Baucke Funeral Home directed the service.