The Fence Post obituary: Patricia Ann Schalnus

Patricia Ann Schalnus, 64

Dec. 8, 1953 – Jan. 15, 2018

Yampa, Colo.

Pat, 64, was called home to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2018. She was born on Dec. 8, 1953, to Bert and Emily (Schaaf) Gregg. She grew up riding her horses all around the fields where the city of Arvada, Colo., is today. In 1971, she graduated from Arvada High. She met John Schalnus while helping a friend load hay in Yampa. The two were married July 17, 1982, where they lived in Yampa, and helped operate the family ranch. This marriage was blessed with three children.

Pat was a one of a kind lady. She was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in the community and served on many boards and committees. She was known for her wonderful singing voice and sewing skills. She never met a sewing project she couldn't tackle.

Her true joy in life were her kids. She felt very blessed to be able to raise them on the ranch where they could play in the dirt and be kids. She never missed a single event that they participated in. She was the lady cheering loudly in the stands for all the kids, even the ones on the opposite team.

Her other passion was riding horses. Her favorite memories were of the family pack trips into the Flat Tops and gathering cows on the forest. Through all of life's trials and tribulations her faith in God never wavered. She was an active member of Mountain Valley Lutheran Church and her house was the location for many church services.

Her survivors include her husband, John; daughter, Shanna Lewis; son, Joe (Kristi) Schalnus; daughter, Katie (Mike) Miller; grandchildren, Taylore, Kayla, Jett, Cora and Emma; sister, Linda (Steve) Thompson; brother, Dave (Jane) Gregg. Along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Cary Lewis.

Funeral services took place Jan. 20 at the White Church in Yampa. Interment followed at the Yampa Cemetery. Contributions can be made in her memory to Mountain Valley Lutheran Church in Eagle, Colo., in care of Grant Mortuary.