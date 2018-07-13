The Fence Post obituary: Patricia Cochran

Patricia Cochran, 88

Dec, 23, 1929 – June 20, 2018

Goodland, Kan.

Patricia I. Cochran, 88, passed away peacefully in Sterling, Colo., on June 20, 2018.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1929, in Elkhart, Kan., to Leslie Ulysses "Pete" and Cora (Orman) Harmon.

She graduated high school from Kit Carson, Colo., in 1947, and was the band majorette. She attended Colorado Women's College in Denver where she received her associates degree in interior decoration. She then attended Colorado A&M and received her degree in animal husbandry.

After college in 1952, she married Richard Cochran and raised their three children while ranching. She began teaching at Platte Canyon near Bailey, Colo., and taught many subjects to junior high and high school students, including Spanish, English, and reading for 22 years. She especially enjoyed teaching students with special needs.

In 1978, Pat divorced and moved to a ranch located in Goodland, Kan. No one who met Pat could forget her tenacious spirit and passion for her ranch. Pat raised Limousine, Salair and Wagu cattle as well as Sharpei dogs and pigs. After 27 years of hard work, she sold the ranch in 2005.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pat is survived by her children, Dr. Mark Lee Cochran of Sterling, Sherry Haugen of Center, Colo., Michael Cochran (Glenda) of Goodland; sister, Iris Harmon of Canon City, Colo.; and brother, Forrest Harmon of Meeker, Colo.; her grandchildren, Cash (Jessie) Cochran, Weston (Alli), Shane (Sami), Jessica (Daniel), Hope; and many great-grandchildren.

Memorial services for Patricia were held on July 7, 2018, at the Church of Christ in Goodland with Pastor Brent Flanders officiating.

Memorials may be designated to the Sherman County 4-H and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left for the family at http://www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Goodland, Kan.