The Fence Post obituary: Patrick Parker

Patrick Parker, 82

Oct. 25, 1935 – Aug. 28, 2018

Laramie, Wyo.

Patrick Parker, 82, of Laramie, died Aug. 28, 2018. at Hospice of Laramie. He was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Laramie to Frank and Iva (Hume) Parker.

Pat received his early education in Hillsdale, Wyo., and later transitioned to Laramie High School. After high school he spent time working at various jobs including, working at the stockyard, washing dishes for the University of Wyoming, Bull Mountain Cattle Company, the Rex Lewis Ranch and later on for the state of Wyoming Highway Department, retiring in 1995. Pat married Rita Eike on April 28, 1956, in Laramie.

Pat was proud of many of his accomplishments but most of all being the founder of the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department and being a volunteer firefighter for many years. Pat was known for being a generous man, who gave to many, including many charities. He was a member of BPO Elks Lodge No. 582, the Cumudgereons of Laramie, The Melodies at the Eppson Center for Seniors and playing Santa when Christmas came around.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita Parker; his parents; his step father, Art Bergstrom; his brother, Gordon Parker; his brothers-in-laws, Richard Jackson, Cecil Johnston, Ray Haas, Delton Meyer and Tom Murdoch; and his sister-in-law, Jeannie Eike.

Pat is survived by his children, Debbie Eberle (Steve) of Gillette, Wyo.; David (Connie) Parker of Laramie and Becky Parker of Laramie; his grandchildren, Natasha (Marcus) Gallizzi of Cheyenne, Wyo., Sarah (Mike) Forster of Gillette, Dusty (Janette) Parker of Laramie, Patrick (Jessica) Parker of Laramie and Matt (Megan) Parker of Torrington, Wyo.; his step-grandchild, Laddie (Cortni) Lentz; his 11 great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and two step great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Bob Parker (Joyce) of Cheyenne, Frances Whitman of New Mexico, George Parker (Janice) of Laramie and Mary Johnston of Cheyenne; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held Sept. 4, 2018, at the Albany County Fairgrounds with Chaplain Richard Parish, officiating with firefighter honors.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Dr., Laramie, WY 82070, to Amy's Kids, 540 S. Colorado Ave., Laramie, WY 82070, and/or the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 North 3rd St. Laramie, WY 82072.