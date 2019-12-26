The Fence Post obituary: Patrick William Walker

Patrick William Walker, 64

July 3, 1955 – Dec. 17, 2019

Hudson, Colo.

Patrick William Walker, 64, of Hudson, Colo., passed away on Dec. 17, 2019. He was born July 3, 1955, in Terre Haute, Ind., and completed high school in Germany while serving in the Army. Later in life he married Lanette (Johnson) Walker on Dec. 28, 1974, in Henderson and they remained together for over 40 years.

Patrick worked as a plant operator for Xcel Energy at the Zuni Plant in Denver for the last 30 years until he retired in May of 2017. Patrick treasured and enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, taking it on numerous trips to Sturgis and Montana. He loved to fish, hunt big game animals and upland game birds, traveling, and he thoroughly enjoyed working on the family farm since 1994, in Hudson, which he was most proud of. His joy was spending time with his family and extended family, going out to the family lake and enjoying summer trips to Illinois that will be cherished by his loved ones forever.

Patrick is survived by his mother: Shirley Walker, Kankakee, Ill., his wife, Lanette (Johnson) Walker, Hudson, his son, Markus (Traci) Walker, Greeley, Colo., along with his siblings; Mike (Ginger) Walker, Kankakee, Ill., Rusti Merrill, Teri Boudreau, Kelly (Brian) Hanlon, Strasburg, Colo., Chris (Jamie) Field, Brighton, Colo., and Jim Field, six grandchildren, brother-in-law Kenny Johnson, sister-in-law Debbie Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in passing by his father and son; William Walker (2014) and Clinton Walker (2007), his brother Dennis Walker (1987) and father-in-law Leo Johnson (2006).

Funeral services for Patrick were held on Dec. 27, 2019, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, Colo., followed by a graveside service at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Patrick’s name to TRU Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026.

Please share your memories of Patrick and condolences with his family by visiting the tribute wall at http://www.TaborFuneralHome.com.