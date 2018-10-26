The Fence Post obituary: Paul Fornander

Paul Fornander, 96

March 5, 1922 – Oct. 17, 2018

Chappell, Neb.

Paul Fornander, 96, of Chappell passed away on Oct. 17, 2018, at the Sedgwick County Hospital in Julesburg, Colo., with his loving family by his side.

A lifelong resident of Chappell, Paul was born to Swedish immigrants Swan August Fornander and Anna Sophia (Simonsson) Fornander at the family farm in Deuel County on March 5, 1922. He was baptized and confirmed at Berea Lutheran Church and remained a member there until his death.

Paul graduated from Chappell High School in 1939 and shortly after enlisted in the Navy where he served during WWII as an aviation storekeeper 1st Class in the Pacific, Guam and Okinawa respectively. Upon returning home from the service, he farmed in the Pine Bluff, Wyo., and Chappell, areas. In 1956, he married Frances Marie Bjorklun, daughter of Frank and Clara Bjorklun from Haxtun, Colo. The couple had three daughters.

Paul was a nurturing and devoted husband, father, brother and uncle. Though busy with farming, raising sheep and a full-time job at the Farmer's Elevator Co., he always had time to support his daughters in their school and 4-H activities, play ball in the yard and make them laugh with his dry sense of humor. Paul was a faithful and humble disciple of Jesus Christ and served his church in a variety of ways including the choir, the Berea Lutheran Men's Quartet, church council and the Lutheran Church Men's Organization. He was an avid reader and student of the Bible. He comforted the bereaved at many funerals with his music, often sung in Swedish, and was a gentle and compassionate friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two older brothers, Neal Fornander (Marguerite), Joel Fornander (Alice); a nephew, Garold Fornander.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Francie; and their children, Paulette and Bill Seaworth of Fort Collins, Colo., Les and Nancy Eckels of Huron, S.D., and Lisa Gorham of Fort Collins. He is also survived by grandchildren, Majken (Eckels) and Jonathan Fullner of Lincoln, Neb.; Willy Seaworth of Fort Collins, Haley Gorham of Fort Collins and Parker Gorham of California, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral Services were held Oct. 20, 2018, at the Berea Lutheran Church north of Chappell with Sister Anne Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.

Memorials in Paul's name can be made to the Berea Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or to the Gideons.

