The Fence Post obituary: Paul Lloyd Kuntz

Paul Lloyd Kuntz, 87

Dec. 13, 1932 – July 29, 2019

Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Paul Lloyd Kuntz died peacefully on his ranch on July 29, 2019, surrounded by family. A blessed life, his last views were along the open fields of Pleasant Valley that defined him. He was born in 1932 to Paul “Papa” Kuntz and Emma “Grammy” Gay. A steward, he ranched the land homesteaded by his French-Swiss grandparents, Emile and Percede Gay, his entire life.

To most Lloyd was simply known as “Sonny.” He greeted everyone with a handshake, a listening ear and a good story. But it was his warm smile, bright blue eyes and modesty that made people feel welcomed. And so it would be Sonny driving along the county roads in his turquoise truck, a ’68 Ford, for over 30 years that was as iconic as he was to Routt County where he waved to everyone unconditionally. Sonny was loved by many, liked by all.

Some of Sonny’s treasured memories involved hauling livestock throughout the West; fly-fishing and hunting in the high country by horseback; to early ranching days with close family and friends. His eyes, though, shined the brightest when he was around his cattle.

Sonny first met his wife, Dolores, at the country schoolhouse that was located in Pleasant Valley as young adolescents in 1944. They married in 1952, a partnership that lasted 66 years with four children: Dennis (Charlotte), David (Jackie), Darlene (Gary) and Deanna (Mark); 10 grandchildren: Neilan, Don, Kristi, Kendra, Tyler, Derek, Austin, Kelcey, Colton and Janay; and 11 great-grandchildren.

All those fortunate enough to know Sonny should consider themselves lucky.