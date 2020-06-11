The Fence Post obituary: Paul Robert Jenkins

Paul Robert Jenkins, 88

March 30, 1932 – June 2, 2020

Ordway, Colo.

Paul Robert Jenkin, age 88, of Ordway, Colo., passed away June 2, 2020, at his home in Ordway. He was born March 30, 1932, in Rocky Ford, Colo. The son of Joseph and Mabel (Cloud) Jenkins, Paul attended Fountain High School and graduated in 1950. Paul married Etta Corum on Jan. 16, 1955, at the Kendrick Bible Church in Rush, Colo. They shared over 61 years of marriage and were blessed to have raised three children on the Jenkins Ranch.

Support Local Journalism Donate



4-H was a passion of Paul’s growing up. He was very successful raising market beef animals, which led to his dream of ranching in eastern Colorado.

He served in the Army from Nov. 21, 1952 to Nov. 20, 1960. While serving in the Army he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, the United National Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Award.

Paul enjoyed competing in amateur and professional rodeos in timed events; Calf-Roping and Team Roping.

Paul continued to serve his community as a school board member at Edison School, a founding member of the Edison Volunteer Fire Department, Edison Fire District board member, Organization member of the Colorado Independent Cattle Growers Association, chairman of the Republican Vacancy Committee, Precinct Committee for over 30 years and Lincoln County Land Use board member.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mabel (Cloud) Jenkins, brother Larry Jenkins and wife Etta Louise Jenkins. Paul is survived by their children Joleen Kay Jenkins (Justin Grady) of Elizabeth, Colo., Delbert Lee Jenkins (Donna) of Ordway, Colo., and James Robert Jenkins (Janet) of Kiowa, Colo. Siblings; Bonnie Hoover (Floyd), Bill Jenkins (Marlyn), Johnny Jenkins (Judy), Joe Jenkins (Pat), eight grandchildren; Jami Mattson, Brianne Mattson, Dayna Buffington (Matt), January Stout (Tyler), Dawn Landry (Nathan), Janelle Compagnone (Curt), Carlton Ames (Nancy) and Dustin Jenkins (Amanda), great-grandchildren CJ, Andrew and Connor Ames and Lily Compagnone, along with several nieces and nephews.