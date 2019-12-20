The Fence Post obituary: Paul Seader

Paul Seader, 94

Jan. 31, 1925 – Dec. 14, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

Paul Seader, 94, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019, at NCMC in Greeley, Colo. He was born Jan. 31, 1925, in Brighton, Colo., to George and Elizabeth (Seader) Seader.

In 1950, Paul joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany where he was a cook and baker for his company. There he met his wife of 66 years, Paula Wiessmann. They were married April 11, 1953, in Obbach, Germany.

He returned to the United States in 1953 where they farmed and started their family. After farming in Wiggins for 21 years, they moved to LaSalle in 1975. Paul worked for Agri-Chem and South Weld Ag until retiring in 2001. In 2015, Paul and Paula moved to Greeley.

Paul loved fishing with his sons. He and his sons also built a cabin in Crystal Lakes, which the family enjoyed for many years.

Thankful to have shared his life include his wife, Paula, three children; Sonja (Richard) Klein, RJ (Bridget) Seader and Tony (Tammy) Seader, sister, Elsa Lewis and brother, George Seader, II, six grandchildren; Glenn Klein, Jeff (Lindsey) Klein, Tim (Julie) Seader, Shellee (Jason) Ramos, Katey Seader and Mandy Turley, three great-grandchildren; Sawyer, Ryder and Emery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters; Mary, Kate, Pauline, Lillian and Joann and two brothers, Dan and Robert.

Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very well liked and respected by those that knew him.

A Life Celebration was held on Dec. 20, 2019, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 3815 W. 20th Street. Private family interment was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Memorial gifts may be made to “St. John’s UCC” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.