The Fence Post obituary: Pauline Kahrs

Pauline Kahrs, 82

Oct. 7, 1937 – Oct. 20, 2019

Lodgepole, Neb.

Pauline Kahrs, age 82, of Lodgepole, Neb., passed away on Oct. 20, 2019, in Lodgepole.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28 in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lodgepole with PMA Brenda Tophoj officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Lodgepole. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline’s name to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Lodgepole Depot Museum or the Lodgepole Volunteer Fire Department and mailed to the family at P.O. Box 245, Lodgepole, NE 69149. You may view Pauline’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at http://www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Pauline’s care and funeral arrangements.

Pauline (Schoenholtz) Kahrs was born Oct. 7, 1937, in Batesland, S.D., to Henry and Esther Agnes (Case) Schoenholtz. She attended school in Bayard and Sidney.

She married Ernest August Kahrs on Feb. 13, 1955, in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lodgepole. To this union three children were born, Pam, Steve and Sandra. They were married for 64 years.

She worked at the Lodgepole Post Office as a mail sorter, for Marvin Anthony candling eggs at Farmer’s Produce in Sidney and farmed alongside Ernie. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years becoming a lifetime member and The Sunshine Club for 55 years. She helped quilt blankets at the church and enjoyed reading in her spare time. She enjoyed family gatherings making the best potato salad and pecan pies.

Pauline is survived by her husband; Ernie, two daughters; Pam Nelson and husband Tom, Sandra Nelson and husband Marc, all of Sidney, Neb., three sisters; Elnora Miller of Riverton, Wyo., Mildred Butcher of Sidney, Charlotte Brown of Bridgeport, Neb., six grandchildren; Dyllon Kahrs of Brush, Colo., Melissa Keen of Brush, Andrea Bowen of Post Falls, Idaho, Chelsea Gaines and husband Chase of Sidney, Kyle Nelson and wife Kendi of Athol, Idaho, Jesse Nelson of Sidney, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, extended friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her father; Henry Schoenholtz, her mother and step-father; Esther and Joe Frerichs, one brother; Henry Schoenholtz Jr., two sisters; Mary Knapp and Rosie Lewis and one son; Steven Kahrs.