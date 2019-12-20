The Fence Post obituary: Peggy Irene Hinman Toft

Peggy Irene Hinman Toft, 85

June 7, 1934 – Dec. 9, 2019

Kremmling, Colo.

Peg was born on June 7, 1934, in Kremmling, Colo., to Mike and Winona Hinman. She grew up alongside her brother Rod and sister Penny on the family ranch. The Hinmans raised award-winning Herefords, showing them across the country. She was a true cattlewoman and the first female jockey in parimutuel horse racing in Colorado.

Peg had a deep sense of service. Of her many accomplishments, she served as the mayor of Kremmling from 1986 to 2002, on the Colorado Rural Development Council, and on the Colorado River Water District. She was a member of the Middle Park Stockgrowers, the Cowbelles, and the Middle Park Roping Club. She loved the Middle Park Fair, never missing one in 85 years. She was a 4-H leader, fair announcer, and served on the fair board. She was Middle Park Fair Citizen of the Year in 1992.

She was a successful businesswoman. She owned the Parson Ranch with her husband Pete. They opened the Kremmling Club Pool Hall in 1965. She owned and ran The Wagon restaurant for 25 years and Kremmling Package Liquor for five years.

She enjoyed golf, winning several amateur tournaments. She loved to fish. She was the first to catch the limit and the last to let you forget it. She was an enthusiastic hunter. More recently, she was fond of working on her “sticks,” and her woodworking pieces won many ribbons at the fair. She liked to travel, always with a stop at a casino. When home, her door was never locked. Everyone was welcome.

She didn’t enjoy the four walls of a church but was religious and saw God’s love and beauty every time she looked out the window or was outside.

She was devoted to her family. She considered her four children her greatest accomplishment and loved them intensely along with her 11 grandchildren and six great-grandkids.

She is survived by life partner Chelle Marquardt; children Pam Buerger (Jim), Pat Pryor (Terry), Paula Noonen, and Porter Toft (Erin); grandchildren Grover Pryor (Sara), Clovis Pryor (Sunshine), Cole Buerger (Mitchell), Tyler Pryor, Clay Buerger (Ashley), Jessi Payne (Dan), Gusti Buerger, Genni Noonen, Trey Toft, Mesa Toft, Cord Toft; great-grandchildren Landon & Elly Payne, Ryder and Rayne Pryor, Jaylin Noonen, and Jameson Buerger.

She is predeceased by husband Pete Toft, brother Rod Hinman, and sister Penny Corman.

Memorial services will be held June 6, 2020, in Kremmling, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Peg Toft Memorial Scholarship Fund, 108 S. 2nd Street, Box 537 Kremmling, CO 80459.