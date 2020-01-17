The Fence Post obituary: Phillip E. Camenisch

Phillip E. Camenisch, 85

July 13, 1935 – Jan. 2, 2020

Frederick, Colo.

Phillip E. Camenisch was born on July 13, 1935, in Denver to J. P. Camenisch and Mary M. Camenisch. He graduated from Mead High School in 1953. He enlisted in the army where he became a paratrooper.

Phil was married to Shirley Warriner on Aug. 25, 1956. Phil and Shirley were married for 44 years at the time of her passing in 1999.

Phil ran dairies and farmed in Weld and Morgan counties. In 2006, he bought a ranch in southeast Colorado which was a long time dream of his. He worked diligently on his farms and enjoyed irrigating and working his cattle. He also enjoyed family get togethers and spending time with the grandkids.

Phil remarried on June 25, 2004, to Jan Buxman. They’ve been married for over 15 years.

Phil is survived by his wife, Jan Camenisch, daughters Roxie Koldeway and Tammy Ruby and their husbands, Phil Koldeway and Ron Ruby, his son Phillip Camenisch and his wife Bernice, stepsons Paul and Ben Mangina and Joel Danforth and Paul’s wife Sondra. Phil also has 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, J. P. and Mary Camenisch, his wife Shirley Camenisch, step-daughter Taylor Buxman and great-granddaughter Anna Cook.

The family of Phillip E. Camenisch wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and kindness and to thank halcyon hospice for all the care and support.

A funeral service was held Jan. 13, 2020, at Rinn United Methodist Church. Interment at Foothills Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be written to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver or online at rmch.org. Phil enjoyed having his morning coffee each morning at McDonalds and visiting with friends. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.