The Fence Post obituary: Rachel Schuppe

Rachel Schuppe, 100

May 23, 1918 – Feb. 15, 2019

Proctor, Colo.

Rachel Schuppe, 100, of Iliff, Colo., went home to be with her heavenly Father on Feb. 15, 2019, in Sterling, Colo. A visitation was held on Feb. 19 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A celebration of Rachel's life was held on Feb. 20 at United Church of Crook with Pastor Dale Pierce officiating. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery.

Rachel was born May 23, 1918, in Proctor, Colo., to Jacob and Katherine (Klein) Lebsack. On Nov. 24, 1940, she married Albert "Pack" Schuppe. They lived in Sterling, and then moved to Iliff where they resided for a short time before moving to the Lebsack family farm in Proctor, where she was born and raised. Rachel was a farm wife for most of her life, but also worked for her brother Clarence at Lebsack Feed and Seed in Sterling from 1968-1982.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who always had time for hugs and kisses for her family. She loved her life on the farm and appreciated all her good neighbors. She took great pride in her flower and vegetable garden. She loved to cook and her table always had an extra place for anyone who happened to stop by at meal time and was lucky enough to experience a taste of Rachel's wonderful hospitality. In her spare time she could be found sitting at her organ playing hymns. The highlight of her week was going to church to praise God.

She is survived by her children, Gordon Schuppe and his wife Earline of Iliff, Marla Jesse and her husband Earl of Akron and Jane Miller of Greeley, Colo.; brother-in-law Gene Stumpf of Sterling and numerous nieces and nephews. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Cinde James, Mike Schuppe, Jason Miller, Shelly Froggatte, Kevin Jesse and Kassi Schuppe; and 10 great-grandchildren, Dalton Schuppe, Dakota Bogner, Phillip Wise, Katie James, Michael James, Connor Jesse, McKenna Jesse, Breana Froggatte, Kendra Froggatte and Donny Froggatte; and two great-great-grandchildren, Diem Schuppe and Raylan Pack Schuppe.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband Albert (Pack) Schuppe; brothers Jake Lebsack, Fred Lebsack, John Lebsack and Clarence Lebsack; and sisters Lydia Dobler, Leona Steinmetz, Emma Kautz, Freda Flaig and Ernestine May and son-in-law Rich Miller.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Proctor Peppers 4-H Club or United Church of Crook Lunch Bunch in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.