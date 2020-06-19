The Fence Post obituary: Ralph Arleigh Burke

Ralph Arleigh Burke, 85

July 22, 1935 – April 29, 2020

Boulder, Colo.

Ralph Arleigh Burke, direct decendent of Boulder, Colo., pioneer August G. Burke died at home on April 29, 2020.

He was born in Longmont Colo., to Victor “Bill” Burke and Marian McKean Burke.

Ralph, grew up and lived most of his life on Baseline, He attended Baseline school through the nineth grade, before going to Boulder High School and graduating in 1953,

Those were the days when kids got together to play football in Kingman’s cow pasture and play kick the can and other games on summer evenings.

4-H played an important role in Ralph’s growing up. He had garden projects and a sheep project with a ewe named Tuella blank head which he exhibited at the county fair.

4-H square dance team with Valmont 4-H club they competed in local and state wide contests and placed second in the state one time.

He went to Colorado State University (Colorado A&M) for two years.

He was married to Judy Griffith for five years. On Sept. 3, 1960, he Married Verna Lee Cox in Boulder Colo.

He worked for the Boulder Valley Schools driving buses and was a tire mechanic for 25 years. He drove a dump truck for 15 years at Lee Hill Peat. He helped a Boulder scout troop for the handicapped, also helped at the MDA telethon for several years.

He was an honored to be part of the military officers association. He enjoyed social outings with his high school mates and many years went out on Friday nights with his friends.

He enjoyed playing the bagpipes, that he learned to play in his late 50s, reading Naval history, going to Scottish Festivals, family and friends. He was full of life and fun stories.

He is survived by his wife Verna Lee Burke of almost 60 years, daughter MaryAnn Burke of Boulder, son Joe Burke (Debbie) of Chiefland, Fla., daughter Jessie Shepherd (Hal) of Frasier, Alaska, grandson Shawn of Alaska, great-granddaughter Winter Lynn of Seattle, Wash., great-granddaughter Dotty of Tuscan, Ariz., brother Ernie Burke (Marylou) of Creston, Iowa, brother Charley Burke (Julia) of Cheyenne, Wyo., several nephews and many cousins.

Proceeded in death by his parents and Son Billy Burke all of Boulder.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. at the Valmont church.

He will be laid to rest at the Green Mountain Cemetery.