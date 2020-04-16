The Fence Post obituary: Ralph Whitman

Ralph Whitman, 92

March 24, 1928 – April 1, 2020

Peetz, Colo.

Ralph Whitman of Peetz, Colo., was born March 24, 1928, in Ione, Colo. Ralph passed away April 1, 2020, as a result of the Covid-19 virus. Ralph was 92 years old.

Ralph was one of nine children born to Jake and Anna Whitman. Ralph served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. Ralph was a rancher/farmer for most of his life. He married Wilma Bockius and together they had two sons, Randy and Larry Whitman. Later he married Gloria Melvin who proceeded him in death July 8, 2005. Ralph moved to the Denver area in November of 2016 to be closer to his son due to health problems, but his heart remained in Peetz. Ralph had been a member of the Lions and a volunteer fireman in the Sterling/ Peetz area.

Ralph is survived by two sisters and one brother, his son Larry (Pat) Whitman, stepdaughters Amy Hackett, Geraldine Schmunk, Cherie DeFreece and Brenda Melvin, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date at the Peetz cemetery.