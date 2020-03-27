The Fence Post obituary: Ramona O’Brien

Ramona O’Brien, 86

Aug. 6, 1933 – March 14, 2020

Strasburg, Colo.

Ramona Marie O’Brien was the third of seven children born to Archie and Wilhelmina (Jasken) Plante on Aug. 6, 1933, in Ogema, Minn. She passed peacefully from this life in her home with loved ones at her side on the evening of March 14, 2020.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Her family moved to Colorado when she was 9 years old and they lived in many different places throughout the state including South Park and Littleton, where she met her husband-to-be, Jim.

She was married to James “Jim” O’Brien on April 19, 1952. Together, they brought nine beautiful children into this world; four sons and five daughters. They lived in a 900-square-foot house on Chambers and Mexico in Aurora, Colo., where they farmed and ranched. The little house was often bursting at the seams with children and visitors, and she would happily cook for all in her tiny kitchen. In 1981, they moved the entire farming operation and family to a bigger house just south of Bennett. There is no doubt she was the happiest when she had a full house. She loved being a farmer’s wife and would often take meals to the fields to feed the hungry, hard-working boys.

She was deeply involved in the local agricultural community and she often attended American AG meetings to advocate for farmers and ranchers. She loved all God’s creatures (except mice), and cared for many a new calf that was brought in to be warmed by the stove. She even saved and raised a baby deer who had lost its mother.

She was a devoted and active parishioner at Our Lady of the Plains Catholic Church in Byers, Colo. She attended daily mass for many years and especially enjoyed setting up the altar before masses. She loved her church community and her closest friends were there. She greatly enjoyed going to have coffee with “the ladies” once a week.

Above all else, she loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She rejoiced in and treasured each new baby born and saw them each as a precious gift from God. Ramona’s life is marked by her care and love for others. She was a servant of all, and always placed the needs of others before her own.

Ramona is preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents; Archie and Minnie, her siblings; Lee, Jim, George, Steve, Otto and Katherine. She is survived by her children; Teresa Morey (Bill), James Jr. (Roberta), Michael, Mary Ulmer (Keith), Joseph (Betsy), John (Janet), Ramona Chase (Rob), Sarah Albert (Pat), Margret and one unofficially adopted son, Terry Wenze. Along with 31 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many others who knew and loved her.

A private family service for Ramona was held at Our Lady of the Plains Catholic Church, Byers, Colo. The Funeral Mass was held on March 21, with burial following at Montview Cemetery, Bennett, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please have masses offered for Ramona at Our Lady of the Plains Catholic Church.