The Fence Post obituary: Raymond Alm

Raymond Alm, 88

July 10, 1929 – April 25, 2018

Eaton, Colo.

Raymond Alm, 88, of Eaton, passed away April 25, 2018, in Greeley. He was born on July 10, 1929, in a small farmhouse near Gill, Colo., to Swedish immigrant parents. Along with his two sisters, Dorothy and Shirley, he grew up with the values of strong family ties, hard work and concern for his community.

After graduating from Eaton High School, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War, returning home to the family farm, for the life and work he loved. A few years later, he met a pretty young nurse from Minnesota, a good Swedish girl named Vicki Turnquist. They were blessed with a special love that saw them through 53 years of marriage.

In the early 1960s, Ray and Vicki brought children Susan, Carl and Wayne home to the farm, where they made them the center of their lives. He was the solid rock his family was built on; strong enough to stack hay all day, tamp in railroad tie fence posts well into his 80s, and dig endless miles of ditch. He was also gentle enough to be there with the "magic pillow" when his kids were sick, never forget a birthday, and always offer an encouraging word.

In later years, he ripened into a legendary "papa" for his eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was always there to distribute grandma's cookies, give a ride on his red ATV and attend every school event.

Raymond was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greeley, and Faith Lutheran Church in Eaton. He served as a member of the Eaton Re-2 School Board, and was a founding member of the Duck Creek Grazing Association.

He is survived by his three children, Susan (Neal) Johnson, Carl (Josie) Alm, and Wayne (Julie) Alm; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Alm and Shirley Richards; wife, Vicki Alm; and grandson, Christopher Alm.

Services were held Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Faith Lutheran Church, 36980 Co Rd 37, Eaton.

Friends may view the online obituary and send condolences at http://www.allnutt.com.