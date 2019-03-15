The Fence Post obituary: Raymond Edward Clark

Raymond Edward Clark, 78

Aug. 19, 1940 – March 4, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

Raymond Edward Clark, age 78, passed away on March 4, 2019, at Fairacres Manor in Greeley, Colo.

Raymond "Ray" Edward Clark was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Beloit, Wis., to Kenneth "Roy" Clark and Virgil (Snook) Clark. Ray was raised and completed most of his schooling in Hysham, Mont. They moved back to Wisconsin where he met and married Barbra Kay White on June 24, 1963. They had three children; LaRae, Tim and Lorie. Ray worked his entire career in the snack-food industry, which led him and his family to settle in Colorado. His true love was his family and raising Quarter Horses. After raising his children and the death of his wife, Ray and the kids enjoyed producing calf roping events and contracting roping cattle for rodeos. As his family expanded, his five granddaughters were the lights of his life. Ray never missed a rodeo, volleyball match or basketball game and he attended a fair number of soccer games as well. Later in life, Ray enjoyed relaxing at the cabin, exploring the mountains on his ATV, and fixing things in his shop.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Virgil Clark, brothers Art, Gary and Bruce, wife Barbara (White) Clark, and daughter LaRae (Clark) Martin. He is survived by his son Tim Clark of Strasburg, Colo., daughter Lorie and Kevin Helzer of Bennett, Colo., brother Kenny and Diana Clark of Beloit, Wis., granddaughters Jaycee Martin, Jaymee and Piyush Mesuria, Kaylee Helzer, Krystin and Chad Rupple, Kelsey and Niko Rivera, and many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his long-time partner Kathy Hardin of LaSalle, Colo., and her children Marva and Dave Amerine, Dan Turley and Jocelyn Miller, DeWayne and Janella Reneau, Laura and Ron Gentry, Mitch Reneau and Maria Walker and Kathy's grandchildren.

A celebration of life service was held on March 14, 2019. The celebration was held at the American Legion Post #180, 595 E Railroad Ave, Keenesburg, CO 80643. Lunch followed the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Colorado Junior Rodeo Association, 17035 Road 26, Brush, CO 80723, in honor of Ray Clark.