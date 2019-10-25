The Fence Post obituary: Raymond L. Stokes

Raymond L. Stokes, 80

March 24, 1939 – Oct. 16, 2019

Sidney, Neb.

Pastor Raymond L. Stokes, age 80, of Sidney, Neb., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 16, 2019. He was a loving dad, grandpa and friend who touched many lives with his old west, mountain man, historian way of life. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services were held on Oct. 22, 2019, in the First Baptist Church in Sidney with Pastor Nelson Osborn, Pastor Merv Goodrick and Brother Tony Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Lazy U4 Cemetery at Ray’s ranch southwest of Sidney. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to the First Baptist Church and mailed to 1507 20th Ave., Sidney, NE 69162. You may view Ray’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at http://www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Ray’s care and funeral arrangements.

Raymond Lloyd Stokes was born to Harold R. and Leona Mae (Curliss) Stokes on March 24, 1939, in Olney Springs, Colo. He graduated high school in Syracuse, Kan., in 1958. In 1959, he was married to Patricia Ann Froggatte and they were blessed with five children. In October of 1982, his wife Pat went home to Glory. Later he married Gladys M. Owens. They were married until her passing in April of 2017.

In 1974, The LORD called him to preach and that began his journey that led him to Sidney, Neb.

in 1975. he became the pastor of the First Baptist Church in February of 1976, where he served nearly 43 years as their faithful pastor until his death. He was very devoted to his calling as a preacher of the Gospel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold and his step-dad and mother, Bud and Leona Nichols, and both wives, Pat and Gladys. He is survived by his brother Vernon Stokes of Ulysses, Kan., his sister, Velma Klassen of Kendall, Kan., five children, Mark (Rose) Stokes of San Jose, Calif., Kim Manning of Potter, Neb., Sherri Scholdberg of Sidney, Greg (Julie) Stokes of Sidney, Joshua (Lindsey) Stokes of Coweta, Okla., 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.