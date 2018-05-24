The Fence Post obituary: Refugia Botello

Refugia Botello, 94

Feb. 25, 1924 – May 13, 2018

Johnstown, Colo.

Refugia "Cuca" (Sandoval) Botello, 94 of Johnstown, passed away May 13, 2018, in Eaton. She was born February 25, 1924, in Kosciusko, Wilson County, Texas, the daughter of Espiridion and Josefa (Peralez) Sandoval. She was the 10th of 11 children.

On Aug. 12, 1946, Refugia married Francisco "Frank" Botello in Greeley, Weld County, Colorado.

Refugia was a resident of Johnstown for 72 years. She lost her mother when she was 3 years old. She was the last survivor of the 11 siblings.

Refugia enjoyed crocheting, making baby blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed spending time in Blackhawk going to the casinos, was a great cook always feeding anyone who stopped by and she was a great caretaker. She loved her flowers, gardening and loved canning.

Refugia is survived by her 10 children, Maria Louisa (Jose Omar) Sanchez, Josepha Benzor, Virginia (Jose Eligio) Lopez, Ysabel (Annette) Botello, Francisco (Laura), Jesus (Laura), Celia (Chauncey) Morse, Juan David (Cesilie) Botello, Daniel (Eva) Botello, and Andres (Jennifer) Botello. She is also survived by 32 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters and seven brothers.

A visitation was held and a rosary followed on May 20, 2018, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel. A Funeral Mass was held on May 21, 2018, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnstown. Interment was at the Johnstown Cemetery and a reception followed at the Johnstown Community Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 702 13th St., Greeley, CO 80631. Please visit http://www.alllnutt.com to send condolences to the family.

