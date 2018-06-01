The Fence Post obituary: Rhonda Knievel

Rhonda Knievel, 62

May 6, 1955 – April 28, 2018

Wiggins, Colo.

Rhonda Kay Holloway Knievel died April 28, of metastatic breast cancer. She was born May 6, 1955, to Dr. Howard and Marilyn Kay Holloway in Big Timber, Mont. She attended schools in Harlowton, Mont., from kindergarten through high school; graduated with honors receiving her BSN from Montana State University. Rhonda was named Student Nurse of the Year at MSU in 1974. She became a OB-GYN nurse practitioner through Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains Nurse Practitioner Program in 2002. She received her master's in business administration at the University of Phoenix. Rhonda's nursing career included helping multiple babies arriving in this world by invetro-fertilization. She loved every baby and enjoyed keeping up with their lives. Rhonda lived and worked in Denver for 35 years as a nurse practitioner, nursing supervisor, practice manager and as an instructor. One of Rhonda's proud achievements was to own and run her own practice, Women's Wellness Center.

Rhonda enjoyed her faith and was a cradle member of the Episcopal Church. Rhonda was known for her fabulous cooking and beautiful sewing. She belonged to a dinner club that a lot of her favorite friends belonged to. She enjoyed planning, baking and serving those meals. Sewing was another one of her passions. One of her last creations was her own wedding suit.

On April 9, 2013, she married Dave Knievel and moved to Wiggins, Colo., where she became a farm wife and continued nursing. Rhonda retired from nursing after 40 years and was able to enjoy her life with Dave on the farm.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, Dave Knievel; sister, Janice Holloway; nieces, Tenille Corder and Casey Clark; a great nephew, Brixton Clark; son, Robbie (Diane) Knievel; and two grandchildren; A daughter, Melissa (Jason) Natanson.

A service was held May 5, 2018, at the Episcopal Church in Fort Morgan, Colo.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence – Rural Nurse Program in care of Susan Moyer, 5290 E Yale Circle, Denver CO 80222.