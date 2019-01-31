The Fence Post obituary: Richard “Dick” Bernhardt

Richard "Dick" Bernhardt, 82

April 22, 1936 – Jan. 22, 2019

Yuma, Colo.

Richard "Dick" Bernhardt, of Yuma, Colo. went to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2019, after reaching the age of 82 years old. He passed peacefully surrounded with love by his beloved wife Bonnie and children Lorie and Rod.

Richard was born on April 22, 1936, in Berthoud, Colo., to Arthur Bernhardt and Alvina Marie Bernhardt (Geick) both of Loveland, Colo. After the passing of his parents, he was blessed with the parental guidance of Arnold and Vaugnette Klien.

As a young man, Richard worked for a time as a horse jockey in Colorado and California while later becoming a prominent member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association riding barebacks. He would rodeo until he was accepted into the Heat and Frost Insulators Union Local #28 out of Denver.

On July 30, 1960, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Klien. They lived together in Loveland for over 40 years and would have two children, Lorie Leonhardt (Bernhardt) and Rod Bernhardt. During this time Richard worked several years on the Alaskan Pipeline and dedicated much of his time to supporting his children through 4-H and FFA. Richard and Bonnie would later settle their Golden Years into Yuma where they could watch their grandchildren grow.

Richard will always be remembered for his extraordinary and intricate work on the many unique and beautiful wagons he rebuilt over the years, as well as his craftsmanship with his other hobbies like leatherworking and metal forging. He will fondly be remembered for the times he spent with his family teaching them the lay of land and ways of hunting in some of his most treasured areas in the mountains of Colorado. Richard had a love for raising registered Hampshire Sheep and made many life long friends across the country with them.

He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Richard was a strong, proud and good man. He is immensely loved and will be missed by many!

He is preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Alvina Marie Bernhardt and Arnold and Vaugnette Klien, and brothers, Bob Bernhardt and Jim Bernhardt.

Bernhardt is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Bernhardt of Yuma; children, Lorie Leonhardt (Greg) of Yuma and Rod Bernhardt (Denise) of Otis, Colo.; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; stepsister Kathy; as well as host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.

Memorial contributions for Richard can be made to the Akron Nursing Home. There will be a private family ceremony to be held at a later date.